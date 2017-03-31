Time Up, Buhari! APC Lawmaker Asks President To Resign

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Abdulmumini Jibrin, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has as a matter of urgency, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from his post as Nigeria’s leader.

The reason for this, according to reports, is because of the ill health status of the president which he claims has affected governance in the country badly.

In a series of tweets on Friday, March 31, Jibrin wrote: “PMB should opt for or encourage to accept a negotiated exit. The country cannot afford a sort of part time president at this time.

“The president I see on camera needs full home care not office, moderately quiet life, enough rest and quality time with his family.

“Life and health belongs to God but the more I see pictures of Mr President, the more I am convinced he needs to go and rest. He needs it!

“PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging.”