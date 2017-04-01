Sixty-Year-Old Woman Slumps, Dies In Sokoto

Share this:

A 60-year-old woman on Friday slumped and died while walking along a street in Sokoto.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. along Garba Duba road in Sokoto metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, El-Mustapha Sani, confirmed the incident.

He said, “She was walking along the street when she suddenly slumped and people gathered at the sight.

“A police patrol team arrived at the scene and took the unidentified woman to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where she was confirmed dead.

“Her remains have been deposited at the Mortuary of the same hospital for autopsy.

“We don’t know her identity, but we estimate her age to be about 60 years.”

The police spokesman also said that the deceased had tribal marks which suggested that she might have hailed from Katsina State.

Source: TODAY.ng