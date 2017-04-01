Yobe Govt Pays N1.2 Billion Gratuities To Retirees

Share this:

Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the immediate payments of N1.2 billion gratuities of 651 retirees, who either died or retired from the state’s civil service.

The payments are for the periods of February to October 2015.

Director of Press Affairs to the Governor, Abdullahi Bego, in a statement yesterday disclosed that the payments would be made from the Paris Club refund received from the Federal Government.

The statement read in part: “The public may recall those five weeks ago, the governor had approved N883, 690, 311.00 to a batch of 443 retired civil servants who retired from service between June 2014 and February 2015.

“The committee set up by the governor to verify retiree claims, under Alhaji Bukar Chidami, is working to verify all subsequent retirees whose retirement dates and fall on November 2015 to date.