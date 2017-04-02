Buhari Salutes Ebenezer Obey At 75

Share this:

Multi-talented entertainer and gospel music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, will be 75 years old on Monday; attracts President Muhammadu Buhari’s salutation.

Obey an Egba man, was born on 3 April 1942 and named Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi in Idogo, Nigeria.

His musical prowess earned him a nickname the “Chief Commander”, is a Nigerian jùjú musician.

He began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos.

After tutelage under Fatai Rolling-Dollar’s band, he formed a band called The International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion.

The band later metamorphosed into Inter-Reformers in the early-1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca musical label.

He later transformed into gospel music, devoting his life to Christianity.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated him ahead of his 75th birthday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja, said Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter addressed to the celebrant

In the letter to the evangelist, President Buhari said: ‘‘Please accept my congratulations, and that of teeming Nigerians, on this occasion of your 75th birthday anniversary.

‘‘Chief Commander Ebenezer Fabiyi Obey is a household name in Nigeria, and even beyond. You have through music flown the flag of our country proudly in many nations of the world, and you are a veritable ambassador of our motherland.’’

The President said Nigerians rejoiced with the septuagenarian at the auspicious moment, while praying that God would grant him more years of service to the nation, and humanity.

Obey has successfully released over 100 albums and the ones yet to be released are uncountable.

The popular musician, who transformed into an Evangelist, lost his wife of more than four and half decades, Lady Juliana.

Lady Evangelist Juliana, a frontline business woman and poultry farmer, aged 67, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, in Aug. 2011.

While celebrating his 74th birth in 2016, Obey was quoted as saying that; “I never knew I could attain this age, but I have committed everything about me into the hands of God.

“There are certain things in life I don’t bother myself about; because I know God is in control of my life. “My coming to the earth has been fulfilled and the time I will go back is in the hands of God.’’

Meanwhile, King Sunny Ade (KSA) is billed to perform at the birthday celebration on Monday.

According to a tweet by Nigerian Tribune‏Verified account @nigeriantribune, “Ebenezer Obey @ 75: KSA to perform at birthday tomorrow.”

Michael UzomaMichael‏ @MUzomaMichael also tweeted on Sunday that Evangelist Ebenezer Obey will mark 75th birthday with music foundation and training.

Source: NAN