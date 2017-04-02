Croydon Asylum Boy Assault: Up To 20 People Watched Attack

Share this:

A group of up to 20 people looked on as a gang punched and kicked a teenage asylum seeker at a bus stop in south London, neighbours have said.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the Kurdish Iranian victim following Friday’s attack in Shrublands Avenue, Croydon.

Those involved in the attack have been labelled “scum” by the local MP.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also condemned the attack.

One resident of Shrublands Avenue said: “There was a massive group coming up from The Goat pub.

“You couldn’t see who was hitting who. There was one person, the one who ended up in hospital, he was getting absolutely beaten up – kicked mostly in the facial area.

“He was getting kicked and punched by everyone.

“There was a group of roughly 10 people kicking and punching him and the rest, another 10 or 20, were all just around watching.”

Police are investigating whether the gang had been drinking in The Goat pub before the attack

The resident added: “Then, when they heard sirens, they started to go.

“People that were there, witnesses, because they couldn’t do anything against a group of 30 people, they had to wait until they moved off and that’s when they managed to help him.

“That’s eventually when the ambulance and police (arrived), and that was it.”

The victim was waiting with two friends at the bus stop when he was set upon at about 23:40 BST.

It is believed the attackers asked him where he was from before they chased him down the road and repeatedly kicked him as he lay on the ground.

His friends suffered minor injuries in the attack, but the teenager is reported to have sustained a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a “serious but stable” condition.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin.

Mayor’s statement

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Hate crime has no place in London, Britain or anywhere else.

“Our communities will not be divided by those who seek to sow hate.

“And we will always take a zero tolerance approach to hate crimes of any type. Anyone who witnesses a hate crime should report it to the police immediately.”

The Refugee Council added that it was “disgusted” by the assault.

Director of advocacy, Dr Lisa Doyle, said: “We hope the perpetrators of this appalling attack are swiftly brought to justice and we wish the victim a full and speedy recovery.”

Kana Varathan, who lives near the scene of the attack, said she heard the screams of the victim.

She said: “Normally, Friday night, they are always making noise, then it sounded really funny.

“Then, looking to the window, the group of people [were] beating one person.

“I never thought it was going to be a racist attack or something like that. I was surprised because this place is always good.”

Croydon Central MP Gavin Barwell used Twitter to appeal to anyone with information “about the scum” responsible for the attack to contact the police.

Mr Barwell took to twitter to appeal for anyone with information to contact the police Mr Barwell took to twitter to appeal for anyone with information to contact the police

He told the BBC: “I described them on Twitter as scum. I think this is a cowardly and despicable attack.

“It appears that this young boy that sought sanctuary in this country has been set upon by a whole group of people because of his ethnic background. And I hope that we will find the people responsible and that they will face the full force of our criminal justice system.”

Local MP Gavin Barwell called those involved in the attack “scum”

Mr Barwell added: “The other thing that I would say is that what happened here is not representative of this community and that Croydon is one of the most diverse bits of London and people of different backgrounds get along very well.

“But people should not judge this community by the incident that happened here the other night.”

Police arrested four men and two women – all aged 20 or 24.

‘Divisive’

Ch Supt Jeff Boothe said: “A number of bystanders and eyewitnesses tried to intervene and say to the attackers that ‘enough is enough’.

“By all accounts they didn’t actually stop until the sound of police sirens were heard in the background.”

He added: “Hate crime is something which we understand can be very, very divisive. Croydon is culturally diverse and we need to continue to celebrate that.

“We are appealing to all decent people from whatever background they come from to help us identify the individuals that are involved in this isolated attack.”

Source: BBC News