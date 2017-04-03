Death In Transit! Nigerian PhD Student Dies While Jogging In Malaysia

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – In a rather sad turn of events, Adedeji Abiodun Liadi, a Nigerian PhD student studying in the International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM), has been confirmed dead.

The 44-year reportedly met his death while jogging on the campus field last week and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the school’s medical facility.

Popularly known as ‘Olubadan’ because of his Oyo state origin, Liadi was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos. It was gathered that hundreds of Nigerians were in attendance during his burial in Malaysia where he was committed to earth according to Islamic rites.