JUST IN: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Saraki, Dogara

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports say President Muhammadu Buhari is in a crucial meeting with the Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to Global Village Extra findings, Dogara arrived for the meeting holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja at noon and will meet with the president first before the Senate President.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting could not be ascertained, but there were rumours that the meeting may not be unconnected with the consistent rejection of Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).