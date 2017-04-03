Massachusetts City Council To Vote On Trump Impeachment Resolution

Share this:

A Massachusetts city is joining a handful of other municipalities across the country in calling for an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, based on alleged conflicts of interest.

Cambridge City Council is slated to vote Monday on a resolution calling for the U.S. House of Representatives to begin such an investigation.

The resolution — which is largely symbolic — follows similar calls to action by other city councils, including Richmond, Virginia; Berkeley, California; and Alameda, California.

But as ABC News previously reported, in a resignation letter dated Jan. 19 — the day before his inauguration — Trump wrote, “I, Donald Trump, hereby resign from each and every office and position I hold in the entities listed.” More than 400 entities were listed in the 19-page document.

Trump’s lawyers have also previously said that all potential conflicts of interest have been ironed out.

The resolution is being sponsored by Cambridge vice mayor Marc McGovern, councilor Jan Devereux and councilor Leland Cheung, according to the policy order posted on the city’s website.

The resolution states, “That the City Council call upon the United States House of Representatives to support a resolution authorizing and directing the House Committee on the Judiciary to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, including but not limited to the violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution.”

It continues, “On January 11, 2017, nine days before his inauguration, Donald J. Trump announced a plan that would, if carried out, remove him from day-to-day operations of his businesses, but not eliminate any of the ongoing flow of emoluments from foreign governments, state governments, or the United States government; and on January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump took the oath of office and became President of the United States.”

The resolution further argues, “From the moment he took office, President Trump was in violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution.”

Such alleged violations, argues the resolution, “undermine the integrity of the Presidency, corruptly advance the personal wealth of the President, and violate the public trust.”

Source: ABC News