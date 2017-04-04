Share this:

Gowon Meets Buhari In Aso Rock

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former Head of State,General Yakubu Gowon on Tuesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after his meeting,said he was at the villa to express his gratitude to Buhari for condoling with him on the demise of his sister.

He said following the death of his sister, Buhari who was in hospital in London called him adding that the act also dispelled rumours on the president’s death.

To this end, he prayed that God gives him the strength to deal with the country’s problems.

“Day in day out, you read in the press of all sorts of things happening, God will give him continued strength and energy to be able to deal with the problems of the country for the good of Nigerians,” he said.

“Let me tell you the honest truth, my coming here today is to thank and welcome Mr. President back from his health issues and problems and to thank God for what He has done for him to have his health back, for him to be able to return back to work.

“The other thing also is to thank him very much indeed for ringing me from London when he was in London to commiserate with me on the death my sister.

“This was really very gracious of him. I should have rang to speak to him but of course since I know that he was in hospital, I could not do that.

“But when he rang to condole with me on my sister’s death, I was very touched and that also help Nigerians to rejoice especially those who were sending all those very unfortunate message about him and about whatever it is.

“So, I think it was a good thing that was done and Nigerians knew he is still well for him to be able to ring.

“This is really the purpose of what brought me here. And then also to encourage him ‎to continue to do his work to the best of his ability dealing with all the problems.”