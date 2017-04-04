Nigeria Police Commission Sack 95 Staff

Share this:

Nigeria Police Commission Sacks 95 Staff

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria GVE – The Police Service Commission, Nigeria has terminated the appointment of 95 workers re-instated by the National Industrial Court in October, 2016.

Although reasons for the termination of appointment was not stated in the letters issued to the workers last Friday in Abuja, the commission said this was in accordance to the provisions of the Public Service Rules 020801.

A letter with reference number, PSC/L/PET/239/Vol. II, dated March 30,2017 issued to one of the affected officers was signed by the Director, Administration, Emmanuel Ibe on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the commission.

It read in part, “This is to inform you that your services are no longer required by the commission. Your appointment as Administrative Office II on GL 08 with the commission is therefore terminated with effect from March 31,2017.

“The termination of your appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 020801.

“All your monetary entitlements from the period of your engagement up to April 30,2017 have been duly computed and forwarded to the Budget Office of the Federation for payment.”

Meanwhile, Investigations revealed that the section on which premise the workers were sacked only refer to personnel on probation, which did not apply to the 95 disengaged staff who were recruited into the PSC in April, 2013 by the former board led by Parry Osayande.

The PSR 020801 section states that:”If within his probationary period, it is established to the satisfaction of the authority empowered to appoint an officer that he is not qualified for efficient service, his appointment may be terminated by that authority at any time without any further compensation than free transport to the place from which he was engaged and such free transport will be granted only if his conduct has been good.”

However, the Commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani maintained that the agency did not violate the court order by its action, noting that the management and the workers “resolved the issue amicably during their meeting last week.”

The lawyer to the workers, Samuel Ogala described Ani’s statement as ‘disinformation,’ stating that the commission merely informed his clients during the meeting that it cannot obey the court order because it was not enforceable.

“The management told us that they would terminate the appointment of my clients because according to them, their appointment was faulty and that the court order was not enforceable, but we are not accepting this from them; we are looking at various legal options to challenge the decision,” he said.