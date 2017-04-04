Share this:

Nigerian Government Requires N7bn For Reconstruction Of Northeast Nigeria-PCNI

***Says N1bn Already Expended in 2017 First Quarter

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) -The reconstruction of the Northeast Nigeria, will gulp N7billion, the Presidential Committee on the North-east Initiative (PCNI) has revealed.

It said, so far, over one billion naira has been expended on the reconstruction and intervention of the Northeast, Nigeria, in the 2017 first quarter.

This was disclosed by the committee’s Director of Programmes, Mohammed Danjuma, at the launch of the PCNI’s dashboard aimed at bringing all stakeholders and partners together to coordinate interventions in the region, in Abuja.

He said:“There are multiple actors in the region – international development partners, international non-governmental organisations, state governments, local non-governmental organisations, individuals, faith-based organisations – and bringing everyone aboard would help us identify gaps.

“So far, the Federal Government has expended over N1bn on the region and by way of assessment, we need N7bn to rebuild the region. We are not rying to hijack efforts already in play; we are just trying to know who is doing what, where and how, while putting the welfare and protection of the IDPs uppermost on the agenda of this government, via the Buhari Economic Plan,” Danjuma said.

In response to the degree of progress of reconstruction in the region to facilitate the return of IDPs to their various states, Danjuma insisted that the priority remained security of the area, the feeding of the IDPs and creating a great environment for their return.

“So far, over 21,000 projects have been planned for the North-east by the Buhari administration and, as soon as the budget is passed, we’ll be seeing projects championed by a number of MDAs in the region.”