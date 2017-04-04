Share this:

‎Release N15bn Amnesty Programme Funds; Reps Tell FGN

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian lawmakers in the House of Representatives has told the Federal Government FG to release the balance of N15 Billion in the 2016 Appropriation Act set aside to fund the Amnesty Programme.

The House resolution followed a motion moved by the Minority Leader, Honourable Leo Ogor, entitled, “call for intervention in the non-release of funds for the Amnesty Programme”.

Moving the motion on Tuesday , the lawmaker recalled that the Amnesty Programme was conceived by the Federal Government to stem the tide of disaffection, agitations and militancy in the Niger Delta area, which resulted in loss of lives, properties and oil revenues.

He expressed concern that the Ministry of Finance had not released the sum of N15 Billion budgeted meant for the Amnesty Programme which has already been budgeted for in the 2016 Appropriation Act.

According to him, the non-release of funds:”is becoming more serious and is capable of truncating the lofty Programme as tension and threats are already palpable in the Niger Delta Region and amongst the beneficiaries of the Programme, both those who are onshore and offshore, with a propensity that is capable of bringing Nigeria into disrepute nationally and internationally, unless the matter is addressed”.

“the monumental challenges facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) due to scarcity of funds to run the Programme, arising from delayed and staggered release of funds from the 2016 Appropriation Act by the Ministry of Finance which has made it extremely difficult for the Programme to meet its obligations to its workers and beneficiaries”.

He further explained that:”on the Education Programmes (Onshore), the debt to Universities in the country is N 1,873,044, 700.00, in addition to a backlog of unpaid In-Training Allowances amounting to N830,500,000.00, while Educational Programme (Offshore) is suffering the same faith as unpaid In-Training Allowances for 750 students between 2016 and 2017 is US$4,200,000.00 (equivalent of N1,332,000,000.00) an unpaid tuition fee for 350 students amounting to the sum of US$17,500,000.00 (equivalent of N5,512,500,000.00).

“70% of the 637 students in various institutions in 27 countries who are expected to graduate at the end of the 2016/2017 academic year may not be able to do so for non-payment of tuition fees and currently, more than 80% of them have been excluded from studies and if the tuition fees are not settled it may lead to their having to repeat the whole academic session, thus compounding the financial burden”.

He pointed that about 100 graduates benefiting from the Amnesty programme are stranded in different parts of the world as a result of the funds constraint.

“About 100 graduates,are currently stranded in the United States of America, Malaysia, United Kingdom and South Africa, waiting for their October, 2016 to January, 2017 allowances to enable them settle their bills and return back to Nigeria”.

“the students in the United Kingdom have planned to protest at the Nigerian High Commission any moment for non-payment of their tuition fees and allowances by the Amnesty Office, which when carried out, will definitely bring Nigeria to ridicule and opprobrium before the comity of nations”.

To this end, the House mandated the Committee on Niger Delta Ministry to investigate the circumstances leading to funding constraints affecting the Amnesty Programme, and report back to the House within two weeks for further legislative action.

When put to vote by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the motion was widely supported.