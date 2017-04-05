Buhari Unveils 3-Years Economic Recovery Plan

Share this:

Buhari Unveils 3-year Economic Recovery Plan

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday , unveiled the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP: 2017-2020) to reposition the country’s economy.

He said his administration was tackling the economic situation with the same commitment it is putting into the fight against corruption and BokoHaram.

The launch of the 3 years ERGP Plan was held at a brief event in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa before the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing positive Change to the country saying: “Our political campaign was based on a recognition of the difficult situation Nigeria was in and the need to bring positive and enduring change. And we remain committed to our electoral promise to change our way of doing things and to change Nigeria for good.

“We are committed to delivering on the three key areas that we promised; that is improving security, tackling corruption and revitalizing the economy. Security in the North East, and other parts of Nigeria, is significantly better today than when we came in.

“With regards to our fight against corruption, as you all know, our law enforcement agencies are prosecuting very many cases of corruption. Our successes in these two areas are clear for all to see.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that we are approaching the solution to our economic challenges with the same will and commitment, we have demonstrated in the fight against corruption and in the fight against terrorism and militancy.”

He said the ERGP is encompassing as it brings together all the administration’s sectoral plans for agriculture and food security, energy and transport infrastructure, industrialization and social investments together in a single document.

“Our aim simply put, is to optimize local content and empower local businesses. We seek not just to take the Nigerian economy out of recession but to place it on a path of sustained, inclusive and diversified growth.

“We are determined to change Nigeria from an import dependent country to a producing nation. We must become: A nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce. We must strive to have a strong Naira and productive economy.

“The Plan I am launching today therefore sets out what we, as Government, are committed to do, to create the enabling environment for business to thrive.

“The Plan is a national plan, hence the role of State Governments is critical to its success. I therefore wish to appeal to the State Governments to draw inspiration and strategic direction from the Plan to articulate their economic programmes, particularly in the development of the real sector.”