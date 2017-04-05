Ekiti: Governor Fayose Jittery Ahead Of 2018 Guber Polls, May Lose Power To APC

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state is said to be feeling jittery ahead of the 2018 governorship election in his state.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the governor must be ready to face ‘the music’ over the violation of the electoral law in the 2014 governorship election.‬

Kemisola Olaleye, the deputy chairman of the APC in Ekiti, told party members during a rally on Tuesday, April 4, in Ado Ekiti that Fayose was being haunted by crimes allegedly committed against the constitution.‬

“Fayose has been saying that he is about to be removed from office and we in the APC are saying a resounding amen to his prayer. We are taking over power from him and we are determined to chase him out of office. He is afraid of his own shadow.‬

“If he likes let him call thousands of press conferences. Ekiti people are tired of his government, civil servants, artisans, market women, youths, students, all of them are tired and they are waiting for APC to give them better life,” she said.

Speaking also ahead of the polls, the party’s publicity secretary in Ekiti, Taiwo Olatunbosun, noted that: “Fayose is jittery and he is being haunted by his past as regards to the 2014 election which he knows was manipulated through the muzzling of civic power of the people, using military apparatus and enemies of democracy to foist himself on Ekiti people.

‬ ‪”Fayose is an agent of destabilization in the Nigerian federation; his past is haunting him. You will recall that he took on the Judiciary in the past by beating up judges in the temple of justice, tearing court record.”‬