Share this:

Reps Reject Bill Giving NASS Power To Remove Governors

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The House of Representatives, Nigeria has rejected a bill that seeks to give the National Assembly ( NASS) power to remove a Governor or Deputy Governor of any State if the need arises.

The bill was sponsored by Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok and Hon. Ali Isa J. C entitled, “A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete the Proviso to Section 11(4) of the Constitution to enable the National Assembly to remove a Governor or Deputy Governor of a State in Appropriate Circumstances and for Other Related Matters (HB. 794)”. The bill was sponsored by Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok and Hon. Ali Isa J. C entitled, “A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete the Proviso to Section 11(4) of the Constitution to enable the National Assembly to remove a Governor or Deputy Governor of a State in Appropriate Circumstances and for Other Related Matters (HB. 794)”.

According to the lawmaker, the bill seeks to ensure that the nation was not helpless when situations arise in some states in which normalcy ought to be restored even if it entails removing the governor.

However, majority of the House members condemned the motives behind the said bill.

Hon. Ossai Ossai opined that there was no need to for the amendment saying that, he would adopt the position canvassed by the House Leader.

Earlier, the House Leader, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila had said that, the amendment being sought through the bill was defective, querying that there was no need to waste legislative time when the amendment would still need the support of states Houses of Assemblies.

In his own contribution, Hon Ayo Omidiran in her own argument said that the bill should be rejected, saying, “this bill want the National Assembly to be ominipotent”.

Also, Hon Jagaba Adams Jagaba stated that the bill if passed, would be sending wrong signals to the public and advised that the sponsor of the bill should withdraw it.

Based on the arguments, the bill’s sponsor offered to withdraw the bill.