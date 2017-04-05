Share this:

Reps To Probe Multichoice Over Increased Subscription Charges

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Bothered with the alleged exploitation of its citizens, the House of Representatives, Nigeria on Wednesday agreed to probe the Multichoice Satellite Television Company over its increasing subscription charges and also the company’s refusal to adopt “Pay As You Go ” package option in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Mr. Abbas Tajudeen entitled "Need To Investigate the Exorbitant Charges and Refusal of Multichoice Satellite Television Company to Adopt "Pay As You Go" Package option.

The Multichoice company had recently sent messages to its customers informing them of an increment in the subscription charges for their various packages with effect from 1 May, 2017 .

The lawmaker lamented the ever increasing prices of the various bouquet on offer by the South African Satellite Television Company and its refusal to offer a Pay As You Go package option on its Digital Satellite Television DSTV saying this is causing a financial strain on its subscribers in the Country.

He condemned the yearly practice of the company to increase the prices of its various packages sighting instances that in 2013, the monthly subscription increased by 7-10%, in 2014 by 10-15% and in 2015 by 10-22%According to him, “just recently, the company sent a notification of another price increase with effect from May 1, 2017 “.

He further pointed out that:”the South African satellite television company does not have a Pay As You Go plan like most similar communication companies around the world, thereby making its subscription plan to expire at the end of the monthly subscription period, whether or not the subscriber used the services”.

He stated that the regular increase in prices of the various bouquet and refusal to adopt a Pay As You Go option was against all known and fair business practices all over the world.

To this end, the House mandated the standing committees on information and Culture, National Orientation and Ethics and Values to interface with the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Consumer Protection Council and Multichoice to address the exorbitant subscription fee charge by the South African Satellite Television Company.

It also urged the Satellite Television Company to adopt Pay As You Go package option.

When put to vote by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Yusuff Lasun who presided over the plenary, the motion was adopted .