BB Naija: Nigerians Blast Tboss After She Failed To Recite National Anthem

As the Big Brother Naija reality TV show inches towards its end, Nigerians can’t wait to pik on the housemate especially as they’ve been thinned down to five.

Nigerians on social media however wasted no time in hopping on Tboss’ matter after she failed to recite the country’s National anthem.

Recall that the contestant’s sister, Wendy had some days ago posted on her social media page that Nigerians hate her sister because of her skin color and hair texture.

Nigerians who felt insulted and disappointed by the contestant’s failure to recite the Nigerian national anthem took to social media to blast her.

Watch video of Tboss’ epic national anthem fail below:

Nigerians react:

Source: The Herald