Beyoncé Most Influential Celebrity

By Joshua Olomu

American music superstar Beyonce, has been named the most influential celebrity, with her Instagram posts worth One Million Dollars each, on a photo-sharing website by D’Marie Analytics.

According to Time.com, using an algorithm that measures 56 metrics across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the star’s value was determined.

Those metrics did include the followers count, but they also encompassed reach, engagement, click-through, and action conversions.

Frank Spadafora, Chief Executive of D’Marie, said Beyonce’s “limited” use of social media had boosted her earning power.

“Her limited release of exclusive curated content causes such frenzy from her audience.”

Beyonce’s popularity was evidenced earlier this year when she took to Instagram to announce she is expecting twins.

The post attracted 6,335,571 ‘likes’ within eight hours and subsequently broke the record for the most-liked image on the website.

Beyonce’s snap of her cradling her baby bump overtook the previous record of Selena Gomez.

Gomez achieved 6.6 million ‘likes’ from her 116 million followers in response to a picture of her sipping from a Coca-Cola bottle.

She has been named as the second-most influential celebrity on social media, with her posts estimated to be worth 775,000 Dollars each across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Despite this, Gomez recently admitted her “addiction” to Instagram made her feel awful.

Source: NAN