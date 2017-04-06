Share this:

Buhari Is The Cause Of Recession In Nigeria – Pat Utomi

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been identified as the cause of the country’s present woes.

This accusation was brought up by Professor Pat Utomi, the director of the Lagos Business School, who on Wednesday, April 5, argued that those attributing the recession to fall in oil price were bad mangers.

Utomi, who was a guest lecturer at the maiden edition of Dr Emmanuel Egbogah budget round-table organized by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School, Awka, insisted that the present administration should have foreseen the situation if they had been futuristic in budget planning and management of resources.

“Our major problem is that we lack planning and if there is no discipline, then budgeting is a waste of time.

“Budgeting process must be matched with where the people are going, but beyond revenue and expenditure, budget has to do with discipline and execution.

“Those blaming fall in oil price are just bad mangers because fall in oil price is not the cause of this recession,”

Professor Utomi said. He also stated that Nigeria has been backward, adding that the sad situation was basically thrown up by the events of 1966, when, he said, a gang of military boys hijacked the leadership of the country. Vanguard reports that Utomi mentioned same characters had remained in power since then in different guises.