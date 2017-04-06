Kompany Hopes His Injury Comeback Will Inspire Man City Youngsters

Share this:

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is hoping that his latest injury comeback will be an inspiration for the club’s youngsters.

Kompany, 30, played the entire 90 minutes of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to league leaders Chelsea after suffering knee ligament damage at Crystal Palace last November.

The Chelsea game was the Belgium defender’s first Premier League match since then, and while he did star in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Palace in January, Kompany only managed to make the bench in the weekend’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

“It wasn’t the easiest game to get back into but what I would say, in terms of advice to younger players, is I could have stood back and moaned and complained that I wasn’t playing but I never did,” he told mancity.com.

“I worked very hard for that one opportunity and within the conditions that were available to me, I was helpful to the team. That’s what I wanted to do.”

City have failed to deliver the preseason expectations of challenging for the league title, and are now winless in four league matches, to prompt Kompany and his charges that the immediate priority should be shifted towards qualifying for the Champions League and hopefully winning the FA Cup.

“Regarding our position, it will be a fight until the end for us,” Kompany added.

“Out of something, there is always a new target, Our target [now] is Champions League and hopefully, getting to the final of the FA Cup.”

City manager Pep Guardiola was also quick to admit that had Kompany been fit for much of the campaign, the club might be sitting higher than their current fourth-placed spot in the league.

“Of course, Vincent when he is fit is a top central defender,” Guardiola said. “We cannot forget that he was not for two and a half years.

“Of course in the last games he was [fit], but always against the big, big teams you are considering if he will be ready or not ready.

“Today it was a good, good performance. It is not easy to defend 40 metres behind with Diego Costa, [Eden] Hazard and these type of players and he did it really well.”

