SHOCKING! Naval Admiral Shoots Self Dead In Lagos

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – In a rather confusing twist of fate, Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, a Fleet Commander of the Western Naval Command (WNC), has killed himself.

According to reports gathered, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 5, at the Naval officer’s Apapa, Lagos residence, where he was said to have shot himself dead.

The Sun reports that he had been complaining about his state of health as at Tuesday afternoon and had left his office where he was the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT and later appointed into the presidential committee on the probe of arms deal.

A boy who lives at the residence of the deceased, explained what happened to a close aide of the late Admiral’s and said that he went into hiding after hearing the gunshot.

“The boy said he heard gunshot and when he did, he took cover. His wife is in Abuja and his children school abroad. His orderly and Naval Assistant (NA) usually go after dropping him.

“The bullet hit him on the chest. Three bullets were seen in his room. No one can really tell what happened but the position he was seen suggests he might have been scared of something or someone.

“He was a nice and intelligent officer. He was the one who spearheaded the renovations at BEECROFT when he was Commander. It’s a sad news really,” the aide had noted.

The command’s information officer, Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying: “In the early hours of Wednesday, April 5, gunshots were heard in the vicinity where Rear Admiral Teikumo Daniel Ikoli resides in Apapa.

“When his room was opened, he was found dead. Police have been invited and investigation is ongoing. When the situation is clearer, an update would be given.”