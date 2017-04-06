Women Must Be Agents Of Reconciliation – Mrs. Osinbajo

Share this:

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has urged women across the country to become agents of reconciliation by empowering themselves with skill set that will boost economic activities.

Speaking in Lagos at the 2017 Sisters’ Conference organised by The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province Eight, Mrs. Osinbajo said it was important for women to be ministers of reconciliation to speak up for the needy, poor, hungry, fatherless and widow that abound all around the society.

She added that this would help create a sustainable means for the coming generation.

Besides, the conference was set aside to enhance the capability and capacity of women in various business activities.

Mrs. Osinbajo who spoke through a video call from her residence in a garden at Aguda House, Aso Rock, Abuja, said: “I have a great burden in my heart about the challenges women face today, wars and rumours of wars at the national level, there is also a lot of contention, deviation and troubles.

“It is clear that so much has gone wrong with our society today. But I am glad that women are gathered to be empowered with skills for development. What we know is what we teach, if we don’t have what to teach, then the next generation is completely lost,” she added.

Acting Head of Service, Lagos State Government, Mrs Folasade Adesoye, noted that the development of women was a prerequisite for the development of a nation.

She said the objective of the conference was an affirmation of the importance of the roles of women as the engine room of economic growth and a powerful force for change in the society.

While urging women to acquire skills and training in business processes, she charged Nigerians to redouble their efforts in getting the country out of economic recession.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of equipment to 82 women who were empowered with various empowerment tools ranging from grinding machines, sewing machines, deep freezers, mixer for cake making, hat, shoe and soap making materials among others.

Earlier in address, the convener, wife of Pastor in Charge of the Province, Mrs. Felicia Adeyokunnu, said the presentation of materials would enable women fend for themselves, and also develop capacities to be blessing to the church, community and their immediate families.

With the theme, ‘The King’s Business’, Adeyokunnu said the conference serves as a platform for women to learn, develop and network without barrier to class, status or tribe thereby creating a new generation of informed women.

Source: TODAY.ng