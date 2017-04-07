Share this:

Unemployment: Federal Government launches platform on job creation

Bamidele Fashube, ABuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – As part of efforts to reduce unemployment in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a new platform to create database on unemployed youths in the country.

The internet based platform is titled jobsforall.ng.

The platform is also expected to create avenues to engage idle individuals across the country.

According to information gathered by the GVE, the platform domiciled with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) will be used to facilitate engagement with public and private sector employers on job creation.

According to information contained in the official website of the NDE, “JobsForAll is a portal developed primarily to connect the unemployed with job opportunities. This portal facilitates registration of job seekers, Employers, skill providers etc.

“The portal provides job matching services, career placement, career profiling in a highly transparent and user friendly manner.

“The portal would be capable of meeting the varied demands and requirements of the youth for information on education, employment and job fairs and exhibitions.”

Prospective employers were instructed to fill in their details, Curriculum Vitae and become beneficiary of the job creation and skills development.

They could also search for vacancies from different sectors, ranging from construction to telecommunication, Information Communication Technology, Banking among others.