Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend, Dammy Krane Arrest

Share this:

Nigerian singer and Northside Artiste, Cynthia Morgan looks to be having a field day following the arrest of her ex-boyfriend, Dammy Krane in the United States some days ago.

Recall that Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami, US along with a promoter for credit card fraud, grand theft and impersonation.

Both parties were arraigned before a court in the United States yesterday and remain remanded in prison till bail conditions are met.

In reaction to the news, Cynthia Morgan took to her social media page to write: “The deep ones know this is your redeem prize…Someone get him a bible in there….

#Dammyreconnects”

It however seems she’s not done as she returned to her socail media page to drop yet another banger stating that God allowed Dammy Krane to be caught so he can have a rethink of his ways. See her post below: Source: The Herald