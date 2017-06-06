Davido Makes Shocking Revelations In New Interview

Share this:

Nigerian singer and HKN Gang Boss, Davido, has in a recent interview opened up on more than his music, touching his sexual life and preference.

The ‘IF’ crooner and Davido Music Worldwide boss while speaking at Cool FM during his recent interview revealed to his fans that he prefers ‘blow jobs’ to ‘Steve Jobs’.

Speaking during the ‘CoolQuickie’ celebrity interview session which entails asking a series of questions from celebrities, the singer quickly picked ‘blow job’ over ‘Steve jobs’ as against the usual option picked by other celebrities.

Further during the interview, the singer picked Gin over Vodka when asked to pick one between ‘Gin or Vodka’.

Davido during the interview session also made it known that he prefers ladies who are neither too big nor too tiny as he said: “I prefer middle”.

Watch interview below:

Source: The Herald