Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Investigation has shown that the Nigerian Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovered about N32.5 billion in 11 years.

From the entire recovery, N25.7 billion cash was recovered from the system study review while N3 billion cash was recovered.

In addition to the recoveries, about N3.8 billion worth of movable and immovable properties, representing 12 percent of the entire recovery in terms of value.

According to data gathered from the anti-graft agency, about N1.1 billion of the sum was returned to the Federal Government recovery account while Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) got N1.8 billion refund from its pool of recovered loots.

The ICPC opened recovery account in 2006 with the First Bank of Nigeria. The account was later transferred to the defunct Afribank in January 2008.

However, upon collapse of Afribank, the lump sum was further transferred to Zenith bank.

Eventually, the sum inherent in the commissions recovery account was later sent to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.