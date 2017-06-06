Osborn Towers: Nigerian High Court Orders Forfeiture Of N13b Loot

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government on Tuesday ordered the final forfeiture of N13 billion loot found in luxurious Lagos apartment, Osborne Towers.

Based on information gathered on official twitter handle of the anti-graft agency, @officialEFCC Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos ordered that the looted fund should permanently be forfeited to the federal government since no one claimed its ownership.

The amount forfeited includes $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m to the Federal Government.

“By any standard this huge sum of money is not expected to be kept without going through the designated financial institution.

“Also, nobody has shown cause why the money should not be forfeited to the Federal Government,” Justice Hassan said