Senate Probes Telcos Over Poor Network

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate, on Tuesday, mandated its joint committees on Communications and Trade & Investment to investigate increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices by telecommunication network operators in Nigeria.

The Senate also mandated the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to “invoke the appropriate provisions of the law and other extant agreements to protect consumers where necessary and to refund henceforth for disrupted calls caused by network issues and allow them have more control over their usage of data bundles as practiced by telecommunications operators in countries like Kenya and South Africa.”

NCC, the Consumer Protection Council, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and other regulatory agencies, have also been mandated to carry out effective supervision of the telecommunications service providers, to ensure regulatory excellence, operational efficiency and sterling service delivery.

Beyond the marching orders, the Senate has also directed the NCC and other relevant agencies to carry out a thorough investigation of the causes of dropped calls in the network and come up with innovations that will improve customer experiences.

In a motion sponsored by Senator Andy Uba, titled “The increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices by the telecommunication network operators in Nigeria that have robbed Nigerians of their hard earned billions of naira”, the Senate noted that poor telecommunications services have gradually become an integral part of the Nigerian economy.

It also described it as an important tool in the social-economic life of Nigerians over the last decade. It said Nigerians experience a disturbing and increasing rate of dropped calls, despite huge rates charged by operators.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, while speaking on the issue, urged “the committee on Communications to look into the complaints. This has been going on for a while. Millions of Nigerian subscribers must get value for their money. This is a good motion.”

Other lawmakers, including Senators Shehu Sani, Barnabas Gemade and Ovie Omo-Agege, condemned the sharp practices in the telecommunications sector of the economy.

Senator Uba, while making his case, said: “Though service providers have continued to expand their network coverage beyond what their existing infrastructure could carry, no adequate provision has been made to improve service delivery.

“A recent investigation shows that the four major operators could not provide the rate of drop calls on their networks. They appear not to see the reason to compensate their customers for disconnected calls or address their frustrations.

“Operators in the telecommunications industry have not invested substantially on their network to improve the quality of service rendered, a clear case of investment not keeping pace with contemporary needs.”

Source: SUN News