UNEP Report: Nigerian Senate Queries Delay in Implementation

Sets to Probe UNEP Project

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Parliament on Tuesday assigned its Committee on Environment to probe implementation of the United Nations Environmental Programme Report on Ogoni land oil spill cleanup.

The Senate Committee will also investigate extent at which the Great Green Wall afforestation programme of the Environment ministry had been implemented.

The decision was as a result of a motion moved by the Senate Chairman on Environment, Sen. Remi Tinubu in Abuja.

She queried why the project was being delayed despite its inauguration by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo last year June.

The clean-up exercise which is expected to last for about 30 years already got about $1 billion commitment from the oil company to support the cleanup.