British Police Say Significant Evidence Found In Car Linked To Manchester Bombing

Forensic examination of a car seized in connection with a suicide bombing in Manchester on May 22 has uncovered significant evidence, British police said on Tuesday.

The police, investigating the movements of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at a concert hall, tweeted a picture of the white Nissan Micra along with a red and black holdall bag with a “San Francisco 49ers” logo on the side.

“Abedi made repeated trips to and from this car between May 18 and May 22, 2017 and we believe he was taking items from the car to help assemble the device,’’ Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The police appealed to the public to come forward with any information they have about the bag or car.

On May 22, a suicide bombing occurred at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

More than 23 adults and children were killed, including the attacker, and 119 were injured, 23 critically.