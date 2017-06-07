Northern Youth Ultimatum To Igbos; No Cause For Alarm Says Nigerian Government

Share this:

‎Bamidele Fashube- ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following a relocation notice given by some Northern youth groups to Igbos living in the Northern Nigeria, the Government on Wednesday said there was no cause for alarm.

It assured that security operatives in the country are already handling the situation. It assured that security operatives in the country are already handling the situation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed gave the assurance while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by acting president ,Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the development was not new as threats and counter threats by diverse groups and organisations in the country have been recorded in the history of the country.

He said:“The issue of one or two groups issuing statements that is capable of destabilizing the polity and then being responded to by another group, I think, did not just start today or did not start yesterday, what I want to assure you is that security organizations are very very much on top of this matter.”

A coalition of Northern youth groups under the aegis of “The Kaduna Declaration” had on Tuesday given Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria three months to relocate to their places of origin.

They also advised northerners residing in the South East Zone to within three months , relocate back to the North.

The group’s spokesperson, Alhaji AbdulAziz Suleiman said: “With the effective date of this declaration, which is today, Tuesday, June 06, 2017, all Igbos currently residing in any part of Northern Nigeria are hereby served notice to relocate within three months , and all northerners residing in East are advised likewise.

“All northern civil society and pressure groups are by this declaration mandated to mobilize for sustained, coordinated campaigns at their respective State Government Houses, State Houses of Assembly, Local Government Secretariats and Traditional Palaces to mount pressure for steps to be taken to ensure enforcement of the directives contained herein.

“The North hereby openly calls on the authorities and other national and international stakeholders to acknowledge this declaration by taking steps to facilitate the final dissolution of this hopeless union that has never been convenient to any of the parties.

“From today, June 6, 2017, when this proclamation is signed, the North, a critical player in the Nigerian project, hereby declares that it will no longer be disposed to coexisting with the Igbos and shall take definite steps to end the partnership by pulling out of the current federal arrangement,”

The group hinged its submission on the the allegation that the South East had held other parts of the federation to ransom for too long.