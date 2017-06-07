SHOCKING! Lagos Polytechnic Management Allegedly Procure N10m Worth Arms & Ammunition

Share this:

SOUTH MILWLAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Lagos State Polytechnic chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has made leveled serious allegations against the management of the institution.

This much was contained in a press release made available to Global Village Extra on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, where the union informed that: “The indefinite industrial action being embarked upon by the Academic Staff union of the Polytechnic is the end result of the Rector’s misadministration and insensitivity to the issues that affect the welfare of staff in the Polytechnic Community.

“The Union is at a loss on why the officials of the Ministry who were party to the tripartite agreement on March 7, 2017 are now singing a different tune. The Union is also disappointed that officers of the Ministry which we hold in the high esteem and respect cannot keep to an agreement mutually agreed to by the three (3) parties. The unilateral decision of the officials of the Ministry to pay only six months of arrears is against the earlier agreement.”

The statement also reads further:

Apart from the non – implementation of the agreement, the Union further demands henceforth as follows:

THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE POLYTECHNIC AS ESTABLISHED BY LAW

The law establishing the Polytechnic is being constantly violated by not allowing the Governing Council of the Polytechnic to function effectively because of the obvious connivance between the Polytechnic administration and the officials of the Ministry. The authority and the power of the Governing Council consisting of a broad spectrum of stakeholders, inclusive Officials of Ministry is clearly spelt out in the Polytechnic enabling Law of 2012 as follows:

Section 4, Subsections 1 and 2; “There is established for the Polytechnic a Governing Council (referred to in this law as the Council) which shall be the governing authority and be charged with the general control of the policy, finance and property of the Polytechnic.” And “…the Council shall manage the affairs of the Polytechnic in such a manner as it deems fit to promote the interest, objectives and functions of the Polytechnic’’.

Section 8 Subsection n: “The Council shall regulate the salaries/emolument and determine the condition of service of all staff employed by the Polytechnic”

These violations includes but not limited to:

The Polytechnic being administered by the officials of the Ministry and the Rector bypassing the Council and reporting directly to the officials of the Ministry is against the Law of the Polytechnic and an aberration. This abnormality should be stopped immediately. Implementing a new senior staff condition of service without the input from the staff unions is unacceptable.

iii. Failure of the administration to divulge to the Council the true financial position of the Polytechnic (see attached).

PROCUREMENT OF ARMS AND AMMUNITIONS INTO THE POLYTECHNIC

We observed with dismay that the Polytechnic administration recently procured arms and ammunitions to the tune of over Ten million Naira and also hired within the institution “AWOL” (Absent Without Leave) Armed Soldiers numbering over fifty (50) and member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) numbering over twenty (20) with charms and amulets, after the industrial unrest of October, 2016. We believe that the State Security is unaware of such development which to say the least, could lead to breakdown of law and order, loss of life and properties. Despite the militarisation of the school, life and properties are still not safe. For instance:

The electric armoured cable close to the third gate of the institution was stolen twice. Konsult office burgled,

iii. Procurement office burgled.

Alumni office burgled. Office of the School of Part Time Studies Evening (SPTSE) burgled with millions of Naira both in cash and properties carted away. Smoking of Indian hemp beside the office of Chief Security Officer (CSO) is a common scene etc. The above ugly incidence leaves one to wonder the essence of the engagement of these so called security officers.

The Union pleads that these “security forces” be withdrawn from the campuses immediately.

This morning, 7th June, 2017, the union was set aback by the move made by the polytechnic management led by Mr. Oluyinka Samuel Sogunro incite student against the Staff Unions, the effect we considered as barbaric and undemocratic. An executive member of the Union- Comr. Adewunmi Alfred Olorunfemi was badly injured, his wife beaten to stupor by Sogunro Soldiers and the Union bus was vandalised.

PAYMENTS OF CONTISS 15 MIGRATION ARREARS

We demand the immediate commencement of the payment of the arrears of CONTISS 15 migration. Kindly recall that the tripartite agreement signed by the Officers of the Ministry, Council, administration and the Staff Unions during the week of the last convocation ceremony due for implementation before the convocation award ceremony. The Rector even announced to His Excellency, the Governor of the State, that he had paid the arrears, when the reality suggests otherwise.

The Chairman of the Council also affirmed during the ASUP Conference on April11, 2017 that the arrears will be paid.

Consequently, the issue of arrears has gone beyond the stage of what, how and when to pay.

In this regard, we humbly plead with the Council to assert its authority and powers vested in it under the Laws of the Polytechnic 2012. We further plead with the council to direct the administration and supervise the payment of arrears. We suggest the following options for payment:

The agreement on March 7, 2017 signed by the representatives of Council, administration, the Unions and officials of the ministry i.e. Six (6) immediately after the convocation ceremony and the next phase in December, 2017, while the outstanding is to be negotiated between the Unions and the administration. The immediate payments of sixteen months (16) arrears based on the availability of Three Hundred and Forty – Three Million Naira (#343,000,000.00K) only from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Polytechnic as announced by the Rector and corroborated by the Deputy Rector (Acad.) While the outstanding of Seventy-one months (71) will be paid within a maximum period of two (2) years.

iii. Eighty Seven (87) months of arrears be paid at once.

The Polytechnic administration should make available practical consumables necessary for effective learning by the students. These students are made to pay Ten thousand Naira each per session for practical and, for EED all students pay Three thousand Naira each into an account they (administration) call third party account, compulsory payment of Five Thousand Naira by all students per session for ICT of which the requisite software are not deployed, only pirated software which is bad for the image of the Polytechnic. The union condemns the use of security operatives such as state CID and NS&CDC to harass and arrest union leaders Stoppage of payment of pension to Pensioner, since April 2016 is worrisome. It is the view of the union that the pension issue be speedily and specially addressed. Because, it is the union’s view that they all (pensioners) have paid their dues in the system. Furthermore, we have it on good authority that many of the elderly among them who had hoped to collect their entitlement by themselves are dying and many have become vegetables due depression. We suggest that a percentage of their monthly pension be paid to them to ease their burden pending the determination of their issue before the state government. Study Leave Bond: Members who are on three years study leave with pay were bonded for nine(9) years contrary to the maximum of five (5) years bond period as contained in the condition of service, and outright stagnation of promotion for the same period of their study. Inappropriate placement of promoted staff despite an agreement signed by the administration and the Union. TETFUND Denial: The Union is aware that TETFUND grants are not judiciously spent. Some ‘anointed’ staff are given such fund to attend international conferences but never did. Moreover, the disbursement of such money is based on favouritism and ‘man-know-man’ policy. Removal of 4% annuity on pensions bond and the late payment of bond to the PFA of retired colleagues should be addressed urgently. Non remittance of contributory pension scheme as and when due

At this juncture, we wish to bring to the notice of the Governor that while the administration refused to pay us April salary, which we have worked for, the Rector had during the industrial unrest paid himself his monthly emolument and in addition another sum of 6million Naira to prosecute this crisis.

Furthermore, the Rector has unilaterally closed down the institution for one week without following the laid down procedure. This is contrary to section 23 subsections 1and 2 of the Lagos state Polytechnic Law. We further observe that the Rector, instead of engaging the unions in a robust negotiation to arrest the industrial unrest, he is aggravating the crisis to his selfish benefit.

We appeal to the Governor to immediately step in and execute the laws of the Polytechnic to the letter; otherwise, a further deterioration of the situation may force the Union to demand for a change in the leadership of the Polytechnic.

In conclusion, we appeal to the well-meaning Lagosians and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, to see the educational project especially at the tertiary level as part of the legacy of the Lagos State Government in the spirit of the ongoing 50th anniversary of the state. The Governor should impress it upon the administration of the Lagos State Polytechnic to give peace in chance and honour all the various agreement reached with the Unions in the interest of industrial harmony.