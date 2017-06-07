You Need To Read What Senate President Saraki Said About The Increasing Tension In The North

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has waded into the brewing tension in the northern part of the country after reports emerged that a group of youths asked Igbos in their region to vacate.

The former Kwara state governor reacted to the threats when the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, led by its Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, paid him a visit at the National Assembly in Abuja.

“Let me through you appeal to all our people for tolerance and understanding. I want to appeal that we preach tolerance. I believe that it is our responsibility as leaders, to impress on our people to be very tolerant and let us seek unity.

“We also wish to appeal to everybody that we should in our speeches and actions work for the unity of the country, because you made reference to some of the issues but this is not about who is right or who is wrong, we should always ask ourselves that what can we do to unite our people and mend the fault lines.

“This is very important. I am hopeful, that we are only going through these challenges because of the state of our economy and I believe by the time the economic recovery plan of the present administration begins to yield fruits, some of these issues will fizzle out,” Saraki said.

“I believe by the time we address the economy, by the time we get the economy right, it will eliminate all these tension. Until we get there, we must make sure that we have a country where we are all working together.

“Let me assure you that things that are of concern to you are also of concern to us. And the 8th Senate has shown that in most of our deliberations, we put Nigeria first. The challenges we have in Nigeria are not selective as to which part of the country a person comes from.

“The economic challenges do not discriminate against Muslims or Christians, nor do they favour Northerners against Southerners. I think with that, there are lessons. The economic hardship affect all of us and we must unite to jointly eliminate those challenges.

“However, we should not lose faith because as religious leaders your disposition affect will affect your followers. You must have faith that this country belongs to all of us. We all have rights. We will ensure that we respect that. We must have faith that this country will continue to grow from strength to strength. I plead for your understanding and tolerance,” Saraki’s Special Assistant on Print Media, Chuks Okocha, quoted him as saying