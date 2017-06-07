You’re On Your Own! Northern Governors Deny Group That Asked For Igbos’ Eviction

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The northern governors have issued a disclaimer against a northern group which asked Igbos to vacate their region in three months or be forced to do so.

The threat made by the coalition of Arewa youths had raised concerns about national safety, especially that of the Igbos who have been asked to leave the northern regions, but the governors of the 19 northern states on Wednesday, disowned the group.

Kashim Shettima, the ‎Borno state governor and chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, spoke on behalf of other governors in Maiduguri, explaining that they were in constant touch with heads of security agencies and had taken measures that will guarantee the rights of all Nigerians to live in the 19 States in the three geo-political zones, within the north.

“On behalf of the Governors of the 19 Northern States, we totally condemn such irresponsible pronouncements by those groups, we condemn, we disown, and we are totally distancing ourselves from those faceless groups who don’t have the mandate of the people of Northern Nigeria to make such loud pronouncements. Section 41, Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very explicit in safeguarding the rights of all Nigerians to reside in any part of the country with no hindrance whatsoever.

“But then, ‎when you see a toad dancing in the broad daylight, the drummer is not far off from the main road. We wish to call on the security agencies to beam their lenses on these groups, and unearth the faces behind the mask. Some months back, there were cases of importation of arms, illegal importation of arms intercepted at the ports, then we started hearing rumours of a coup d’etat.

“Now, a group, or a bunch of groups that do not have the mandate of the people came up with remarks capable of destabilizing the north and the country as a whole. We are one nation tied to a common destiny, the governance of Northern Nigeria is not in alignment with those pronouncements, and we will take whatever measures that is necessary to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians living in any part of the North.

“I am in contact to most of my colleagues, and they all talking to heads of security establishments in their respective domains because we cannot afford to take chances. We cannot afford to toil with the destiny of this country.

“The 19 Northern Governors wish to call on our brothers of Igbo descent to remain calm and go about their legitimate businesses. Nobody can dare to intimidate, harass or dehumanize them in any of the 19 Northern States, our Governors will not allow that,” Shettima stated on behalf of the forum