APC Applauds Northern Leaders, Governors Over Arewa Youth Group

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday applauded northern leaders including Emirs and State Governors for taking swift action on Arewa youths on recent ultimatum issued to Igbos in northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the scribe, Nigeria’s hard earned democracy should be protected to foster unity and development.

He lamented over increased agitations from different groups seeking secession from the country.

The statement reads: “We observe that the nature and content of recent agitations clearly transcends the boundaries of the law and exceeds the limits of freedom of speech. They are therefore, patently inimical to national cohesion and the sustenance of our hard-earned democracy. The National Assembly, the courts and several lawful avenues are available to citizens, groups and sundry interests to make change, seek redress and advance legitimate causes. Therefore, we call on agitators to either join a political party which shares their ideology or form a new party to push their cause.

“For emphasis, APC strongly condemns any utterance, ultimatum or actions that threaten the corporate existence of our country.

The Party is hopeful that various security agencies will investigate and prosecute promoters and sponsors of these provocative, divisive, inciting and undemocratic declarations and actions.

We express our firm belief that despite our challenges, our strength as a country lies in the diversity of our people.

This we must use to our advantage in our quest to lift the country to its deserved heights.

“We hereby call on political leaders in the South East to emulate their northern counterparts by reining in separatist agitators in the region and arresting the spate of provocative and inciting declarations and actions. This is the leadership responsibility imposed on them by the positions they occupy. We are disappointed to see that non-state actors could effectively subvert civil order in the face of duly constituted political authorities. Certainly, this unfortunate situation cannot be allowed to repeat itself.”