Igbo Threat: Arewa Group Members Land In Hot Soup As IGP Orders Immediate Arrest

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Members of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum who issued an ultimatum to south easterners to leave the north may have landed in serious trouble following their threat to national unity.

This is because the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna State to investigate and arrest them.

The group on June 6, at a news conference in Kaduna, gave a three-month ultimatum to Igbos living in the orth to leave.

It also advised northerners living in the South Eastern part of the country to return to the north.

The group attributed the ultimatum to the constant agitation by the Igbo ethnic group to have their own independent country.

Gov. Nasir El’ Rufai of Kaduna State had earlier ordered the investigation, arrest and prosecution of the signatories to the communique issued at the end of the coalition of northern youth news conference.

The police I-G gave the order at a meeting with Commissioners of Police and other high ranking officers on Thursday in Abuja.

He warned that no individual or group of persons had the right to ask any individual to leave his or her place of residence in any part of the country, while also ordering other state commissioners of police in the North and Assistant Inspectors -General of Police in the various zonal commands to do same.

“As Commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, we have the responsibility to stop this group of persons from carrying out their threats.

“I want us to be at alert to ensure that such persons or group are stopped at all cost from carrying out their threats.

“No individual has the authority to stop anybody from looking for his daily bread,” he said.

He explained that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live in any part of the country he or she chooses.

(NAN)