NAHCON Approves N1.52Million Hajj Fare For Sokoto Pilgrims

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has approved a flat rate of N1.52 million as fare for pilgrims going for the 2017 Hajj in Sokoto.

This was disclosed on Thursday , by the Director-General of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, at a meeting with the 23 Local Government Hajj Registration Officers and their assistants.

He said intending pilgrims would each be entitled to 800 dollars Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA).

The director-general said, ”No provision was made for minimum and maximum Hajj fares as was the practice in the past.

”Prospective pilgrims from the state have already made initial deposits of N1million.

”They have been given two weeks deadline to pay the balance of the fare as stipulated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).”

The DG also added that intending pilgrims were also required to pay N38,000 for those performing Hadaya through Ja’iz Bank.

5,571 prospective pilgrims are expected to perform the Hajj from the state, he said.