Photo News: See How Aisha, Toyin Saraki, Others Held Serious Prayer Session For President Buhari

Share this:

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha was joined by wife of the Senate president, Toyin Saraki and other dignitaries on Thursday, June 8, 2017, to hold a serious prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The pictures obtained on the internet showed that the prayers held at the State House in Abuja during a special Ramadan lecture.

The President is away in London for medical treatment and participants at the session prayed for his quick recovery and return to the country.

The event, convened by the Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Abdulwaheed Abubakar Sulaiman, and held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, had Mrs Buhari as special guest of honour and was themed: “The Holy Month of Ramadan: A Sober Reflection for All and Sundry.”

Abdurrahman Ahmed, the Chief Missioner for Ansaruddeen Society of Nigeria, and keynote speaker, identified the problem of Nigeria as emanating from its ingratitude over the blessings it has enjoyed as one of the countries with the highest potential in the world.He said with such ingratitude, the country lost favour with God and “that is why we are witnessing a moral and economic downturn.”

He called on Nigerians to be good citizens so that the blessings will return.

“Since things didn’t go wrong overnight, they should not be expected to go right overnight,” Suleiman Haruna, the spokesperson to Mrs. Buhari quoted the cleric as saying.

Check out other pictures from the event here: