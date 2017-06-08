Shock As New Delta Avengers Declare ‘Operation Cripple Oil And Gas Production’

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports emanating from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria have it that a new militant group, called New Delta Avengers, has vowed to cripple activities in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 7, the group declared “Operation Cripple Oil and Gas Production” adding that they would use any means available to achieve their aim.

Cpl Oleum Bellum, the group’s spokesperson, noted rightly that they were putting the Federal Government and oil companies – local and multinationals – operating in the state on notice that effective from midnight June 30, 2017 there should be no more oil and gas operations in Delta.

“From the oil producing parts of Delta State, this morning, June the 6th 2017, converge in Delta State, we have agreed to resume attacks on oil facilities, resurrect the spirit of insurgency and to make a demand for a better deal for our people, and by extension our beloved Delta State. We will do this through bloody attacks, crippling of oil industry in the state.

“We watched the activities, policies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration these past two years and we have found that, like the biblical Pharaoh, only extraordinary actions can soften his hardened heart towards the oil producing areas of the state. While developments are going on in rivers and other states, oil communities in Delta have been stagnant.

“As a result, we have decided to take up arms and return to the essence of our agitation for the development of oil producing communities in the state. Our return to the creeks starts on the 7th day of June, 2017. This campaign shall be bloody, destructive and vengeful,” their statement read in part