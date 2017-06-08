We Are Proud Of Dini Melaye, Says Kogi APC

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The State Executive of All Progressive Congress on Thursday reaffirmed their support for Senator Dino Melaye saying they are proud of the lawmaker.

The Executive led by Alh. Haddy Ametuo disclosed this during a briefing in Abuja that the Senator had contributed to motions more than any other since the emergence of the nation’s democracy. The Executive led by Alh. Haddy Ametuo disclosed this during a briefing in Abuja that the Senator had contributed to motions more than any other since the emergence of the nation’s democracy.

According to him claims that Melaye does not have constituency office was false.

He argued that while others rent constituency offices, Dino actually built one along Kogi road in Kaba.

The chairman noted that the lawmaker also has representatives from the seven local governments at the constituency office aimed to effectively relate with the people.

“The persons behind the recall of Dino are instrumental to the loss of two Senate seats, one house of representative seat an two State House of Assembly seats to the opposition party, and were not involved in the success of APC in Kogi state.

“They were not registered members of the APC during the elections in Kogi State. It is an act of sacrilege to recall highly effective and performing Senator,” Ametuo added.