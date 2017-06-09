17 Dead, 24 Injured In Fresh Boko Haram Attack

Share this:

The men of the Borno state Police command has reported a total of 17 deaths and pegged the number of injured persons at 24 in the latest attack carried out by men of the Islamist-Jihadist sect, Boko Haram on Maiduguri, Borno state on Wednesday, June 7th.

The state police command through its commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, made this known to newsmen during a press conference held in Maiduguri this morning.

The Police chief disclosed that a total of three suicide bombers were killed during the coordinated attacks adding that one of the suicide bombers was arrested alive.

He said: “We had some incidents of act of terrorism by the BHT yesterday the 7th June 2016, which was a clearly indication that the terrorists who have suffered defeat and rendered incapable of carrying out their usual attacks had resorted to guerrilla actions.

“Yesterday 17:55 hours some Boko Haram terrorist attacked at Alidawari village near Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, sporadically firing AA (anti-aircraft) rifles across Jiddari Polo and the Federal High Court. They set fire on some houses.

“Reacting to distress call we deployed our counter terrorism unit to engage them. And shortly after, the military moved, mobilized maximally and repelled the attack, after engaging in a gun duel that lasted for about an hour.”

The Police Commissioner further revealed that several arms and bombs were recovered from the terrorists.

Source: The Herald