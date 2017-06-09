Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The N-Power portal which had been shut down for some time, will soon be reopened by the federal government.

This announcement was made public through the scheme’s Twitter handle, informing Nigerians that as against the June 17 date it had planned to reopen the portal, it will now be open for registration on June 13, 2017.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps which is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, had planned to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates but when it first went live on June 11, 2016, it recorded over 400,000 successful registrations with over 35 million hits in just 36 hours.

Nigeria’s Minister of State, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the federal government will ensure the programme accommodates more beneficiaries this year, explaining further that the government’s National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), has empowered over 1.6 million Nigerians so far.

She said: “For example, in N-Power Scheme that 200,000 beneficiaries have been employed, we are supposed to increase it to 500,000 beneficiaries in 2017.

“There is opportunity in the N-Power Programme for employment. There is opportunity in the GEEP for you to get finances to be able to start businesses. Please, this is real, it is working, join the process and be a beneficiary.”