“It Will Result In A Nuclear Holocaust,” Vladimir Putin Talks On War Between Russia And US

Share this:

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin has during an interview with Oscar-winning director, Oliver Stone, revealed that a war between the United States and Russia will lead to a nuclear holocaust in which no single person would survive.

Putin while speaking during the interview which is set to air on Showtime next week told Stone: “I don’t think anyone would survive such a conflict,” when asked whether the US would be “dominant” in the event of a “hot war” between the two nuclear powers.

In a series of snippets and short teasers released by Showtime, Putin was in one of the clips seen showing Stone a live feed from a Russian military jet deployed in Syria.

Stone further questioned Putin on the hope of change in relations between Washington and Moscow to which Putin replied: “There is always hope. Until they are ready to bring us to the cemetery and bury us.”

Putin also revealed that Russia’s age-old suspicions of NATO in two of the teasers released as he noted that countries who join NATO inevitably become “vassals” of the Americans.

In the clips, Putin said: “Once a country becomes a NATO member, it is hard to resist the pressures of the US. And all of a sudden any weapons system can be placed in this country. An anti-ballistic missile system, new military bases and if need be, new offensive systems.”

He further added that Russia’s actions are in response to threats from a NATO that is expanding toward its border.

“We have to aim our missile systems at facilities that are threatening us. The situation becomes more tense.”

Source: The Herald