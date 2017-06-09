JUST IN! Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Kaduna Lawmaker

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Sketchy reports by Channels TV have it that Isa Salihu, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Salihu who represents Magajin Garin Constituency of the Kaduna state, was been abducted with three other persons along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Reports say the Kaduna lawmaker was abducted while travelling to‎ Birnin Gwari from Kaduna, the state capital.

As at the time of compiling this report, the Kaduna state police command had yet to confirm the incident, but it was gathered that efforts are being made to rescue the lawmaker from his abductors.