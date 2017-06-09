MUST READ: NiMet Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These States On Saturday, Check Them Out

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Friday also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Jos, Abuja, Kaduna and Jalingo axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 27 to 31 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience localised rain showers over Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Ijebu-ode and Lagos in the morning hours.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 26 to 33 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning condition with prospect of localised thunderstorms over southern Borno, Yola, Katsina, and Gusau axis in the afternoon and evening period.

“The region will also have day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“More rainfall activities are expected across the country within the next 24 hours due to influx of moisture into the atmosphere,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)