SAD: Hausa Businessmen Desert Calabar Over Igbo Quit Notice

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Northern businessmen have reportedly started relocating from Cross River state over fear of attack after some northerners issued ultimatums to Igbo people living in the north.

According to Daily Post, Bokobiri, a Hausa settlement area on Calabar road, Watt, Marian road, Housing estates, Beach markets, Ika Ika Oqua and others parts of the state, had been deserted by most of the Hausa businessmen and traders, including coblers deserted the streets for fear of attack.

Condemning the utterances of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), a Hausa man who gave his name as Mohammed called on law enforcement officers to arrest those behind the order of eviction of the Igbos.

He said: “We have been doing business in this state for several years but nobody attacked us, even in the North, nobody attacked our brothers and sisters. What justification have they to order the eviction of the Igbos? They have none, please let they allow us leave here in peace and do our business too.”

Another elderly Hausa man who refused to disclose his identity lamented the trend and called on security agents to leave up to expectation by arresting those he described as enemy of progress.

“We should not allow this division to happen in our time; we have been leaving as one, it shouldn’t be now that people should ask somebody to quit, what about the multi-million naira investment such people have?”