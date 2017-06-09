Theresa May Under Pressure To Resign After Early Poll Move Backfires

Share this:

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May is reportedly under huge pressure to resign as she failed to secure majority in the Parliament despite winning the election.

Sky News reported early on Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test which translates that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Theresa May according to report made a terrible calculation by asking for an early election in hopes that she would gain more seats for her party as the result on ground is expected to put her under pressure and probably lead to her resignation.

The result of the polls if confirmed would lead to a period of political uncertainty which may further strain the nation’s decision to pull out of the European Union, a move whose negotiation has been penned to start June 19.

Following the announcement, the pound reportedly lost 2 cents against the dollar although it has been reported to be coming back up.

More than two-thirds of the seats counted already predicted the Conservatives would get as much as 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament , a negative pull which kocks it down a few seats compared to its former 330 seats, while the Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229.

Source: The Herald