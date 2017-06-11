England Win FIFA U-20 World Cup

Share this:

England have made history in Suwon, South Korea as they claimed their first FIFA U-20 World Cup, edging out Venezuela by a lone goal.

Both sides tried to outplay each other in the scintillating final but the encounter was decided by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half strike in the 35th minute.

Calvert-Lewin initial effort was blocked by Wuilker Farinez, but the rebound fell into the path of the Everton forward and he made no mistake with his second chance.

England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman made two vital saves in the second half. The first was a one-on-one opportunity for Sergio Cordova created by Yeferson Soteldo, and the second from the penalty spot from Adalberto Penaranda.

Woodman dived beyond the forward’s effort – threw back a hand to deny him and clinch England’s first ever title.

The match was evenly contested throughout, with both sides hitting the woodwork, but it was England’s evening in the end, as the Young Lions held on to become U-20 World Cup champions for the first time.

Venezuela can hold their heads high, with both sides in their first final, pushing the Young Lions all the way.

Italy bounced back from their semi-final defeat to claim a bronze medal against Uruguay, following a tight encounter typical of the two hard-to-beat sides.

Since the tournament started in 1977, Argentina had won the championship six times- in 1979, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2007. Brazil were the champions in 1983, 1985, 1993, 2003, 201.

Serbia and Portugal have won it twice. Serbia were the champions in 1987 and 2015, while Portugal were crowned in 1989 and 1991. Ghana were the champions in 2009, Germany in 1981, Spain 1999 and Soviet Union lifted the maiden edition in 1977.

France also won in 2013.

Source: NAN