Tears Over Sudden Death Of Rugby Star, Ward

It has been all tears in the Rugby world over the sudden death of Warringah player Lachlan Ward, 25, after collapsing on the field after a regulation collision in a fifth-grade match against Gordon at Pittwater Park.

WALLABIES captain Stephen Moore ​says the sudden death of Ward ​i​s “tragic” and extended the team’s support to grieving family members, friends and clubmates.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and the coroner will ​investigate​ the cause of death.

The shock loss of Ward has devastated his family and rocked the​ tight-knit​ Warringah club.

The Ward family ​are at the heart of the northern beaches club. His brother Sam plays in the Rats’ first grade side and has trained with Super Rugby teams, and his sister also works in rugby.

Ward was remembered by clubmates on Sunday on social media​, with​ Josh Holmes pa​ying ​tribute to ​”​a legend​”​ who never let a thing in life get him down, and Warringah club president Phil Parsons wrote “in a flood of tears”.

“We are family and you are my family,” Parsons wrote.

“I have had messages from all over the world of heartfelt, sincere sympathy for the Ward family and club.

“I’m sincere in my comment that I don’t know what to do next except hug your family and support the Wards and extended family anyway we can.

“The tears are flowing.”

Wallabies players were gutted to hear the news of Ward’s death after coming from the field in Melbourne, where they beat Fiji.

“It’s a tragic accident that happened in the game yesterday at Warringah and on behalf of the Wallabies and the broader rugby community, we want to show our support to his family in this time,” Moore said.

“You never like to see that on the rugby field and it’s a very sad day for Australian rugby. We certainly send all our best wishes to his family.

“It’s tragic anytime you see that, no matter what sport it is. We go out there to have fun and we love what we do. To see something like that it really does hit a chord that’s for sure.”

Source: NAN