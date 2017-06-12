2019: Enugu North PDP Endorses Ugwuanyi

Share this:

The people of Enugu North District, Enugu State at the weekend endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for another term of office in 2019.

They made the endorsement during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal meeting at Ogbede, Igboetiti Local Government Area headquarters.

The motion which was moved by the Commissioner For Enugu Capital Territory, Chidi Aro, who is an indigene of Igboetiti, was seconded by Prof Uche Eze, the commissioner for Education and former deputy governor of the state Mr Okechukwu Itayi.

Itanyi said he decided to support the endorsement of Ugwuanyi in 2019 after assessing his achievements in all local governments in the state in two years.

“As former deputy governor of the state, from every angle, the governor has positively touched the lives of people of the state. In terms of road infrastructure, education, health care, prompt payment of civil servants as well as youth empowerment, he has done well.

“I hereby support that Ugwuanyi remain the sole governorship candidate of the zone in 2019,” he said. About 5,000 people from the five local government areas that attended the meeting voted in favour of the endorsement.

Source: SUN